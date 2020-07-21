Transform your roof with high-performance protection
The Assured Roofing team is here to help
Ultimate
Roof Protection
10-Year
Written Warranty
Qualified &
Accredited
Australian-Made Products
Roof Restoration Melbourne
The Melbourne Roofing Company You Can Trust
It’s important to protect your home, your assets and your family, and taking care of your roof is one of the ways to do just that. Here at Assured Roofing, we’re committed to providing the honest and reliable services in roofing Melbourne homeowners deserve. When you choose Assured Roofing, you can expect a personable, high-quality roofing service from quotation right through to completion. We offer services for all types of roofing, including terracotta and concrete roof restoration Melbourne, Colorbond roof restorations, Colorbond guttering, and emergency roof repairs Melbourne. With more than a decade of experience in the industry, we take pride in the quality of our work, and we specialise in providing the type of roof repairs Melbourne families and homeowners can trust. Find out how we can help by calling the Assured Roofing team today.
CONTACT
INSPECTION
QUOTATION
REPAIR, RESTORE, COMPLETE
PERSONALISED WARRANTY SUPPLIED
WHY CHOOSE US?
Quality – We want the best results for your home, that’s why we use the best materials and equipment for all our roofing projects. All of our products have been formulated to withstand the harshest weather conditions.
Accurate Advice – Our expert team will always give you honest and reliable advice. We supply a no-nonsense roof inspection that will explain what your roof requires in a detailed customised quotation, that’s easy to understand.
Guaranteed Results – We want you to have confidence in our system, that’s why we offer a progression photo policy this way you can feel confident that your roof is in good hands throughout the restoration process.
Effective Communication – Communication is important to us and we won’t ignore you, we will be available to answer all your questions throughout your roofing project.
10 Year Guarantee – We provide a 10-year guarantee on product performance. Our system warranty covers film integrity, peeling and cracking.
Roofing Melbourne Services
We’re a family-owned and operated business, specialising in providing professional and timely roof repairs and roof restoration Melbourne for all roof types. Our roof restoration Melbourne service will give your property the benefit of a new roof without the hefty price tag of a replacement. Are you a builder, business or homeowner who has noticed water damage or discolouration in and around your home? We can help there too.
Metal and Colorbond roof restoration Melbourne has evolved over the years and we have perfected the application process. If you have leaking or rusted guttering, sooner or later they’ll become useless and your home or business will be at risk. Call us now before it’s too late!